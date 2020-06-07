Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $558,228.27 and $41,162.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.40 or 0.05577996 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00056060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob's Repair can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

