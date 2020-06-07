BOMB Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $50,316.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00018068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030969 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,760.29 or 1.00259754 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001135 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00076357 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 923,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,214 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.