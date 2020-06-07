Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $190,134. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 1,461,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,204. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.