Brokerages Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report sales of $11.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. Airgain posted sales of $14.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $49.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $50.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.99 million, with estimates ranging from $57.58 million to $64.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 million, a P/E ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CFO David Lyle bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Airgain by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Airgain by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 14.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 648,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.