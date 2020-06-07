Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on KDMN. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other news, Director Cynthia Schwalm purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 2,117,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.47. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.