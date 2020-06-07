Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.84. 625,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

