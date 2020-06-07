Brokerages Expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.58). At Home Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,333.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 250,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,445,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $441.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.27. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.