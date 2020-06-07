Brokerages Expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to Announce ($0.38) EPS

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Centogene’s rating score has declined by 40% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Centogene an industry rank of 63 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centogene by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Centogene by 1,055.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centogene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centogene in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 5,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05. Centogene has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

