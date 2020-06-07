Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report sales of $10.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $44.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $44.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.20 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $47.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Sabin bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $151,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 29.7% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 121,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFNW stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,605. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

