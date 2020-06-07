Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.34. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 19.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,965. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FS Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in FS Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

