Brokerages Expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). InVitae posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NVTA traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,659. InVitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 11,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $130,350.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,201 shares of company stock worth $2,044,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in InVitae by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 47.0% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 116,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

