Brokerages Expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. Spire posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,214,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 790,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spire by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.28. 291,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. Spire has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

