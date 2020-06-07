Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 289,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.63. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $55,227.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,723 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

