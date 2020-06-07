Brokerages Set Aecom (NYSE:ACM) PT at $45.78

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 2,302,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,068. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd acquired 8,343 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

