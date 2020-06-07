Brokerages Set Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $42.75

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,172,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

