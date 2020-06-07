Brokerages Set Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price at $5.33

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 319,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $408.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 117,609 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 250,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

