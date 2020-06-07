Brokerages Set DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Price Target at $14.45

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

DCP stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 3.97. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In related news, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 95,150 shares of company stock valued at $649,748. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,276 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,525 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

