Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT at $7.14

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.14.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE:F traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,525,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,131,496. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 129,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

