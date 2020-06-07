Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) PT at $43.88

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of research firms have commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of HIW traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. 1,124,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,498. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

