Brokerages Set Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Target Price at $103.18

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPHI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Inphi stock traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,759. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. Inphi has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $686,318.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,568.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $882,263.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

