Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $10.59

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 65,053,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,620,432. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 246.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,469 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 75.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,256,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 538,395 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 506.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,721 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 73.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 145,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

