Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Price Target at $17.29

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE OUT traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. 5,416,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,800 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,311,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.