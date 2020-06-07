Brokerages Set Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $42.57

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWAV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 341,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,696. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The business’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $359,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $870,800. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

