Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $27.00

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. 628,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Curia bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Kim bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $204,061.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,179.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after buying an additional 1,555,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,564,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 92.1% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 153,850 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.