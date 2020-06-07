Brokerages Set Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Target Price at $71.91

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VC traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.67. 554,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Visteon by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

