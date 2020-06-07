BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. BidaskClub raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BRP from $56.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. 160,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 3.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BRP by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,733 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BRP by 231.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after purchasing an additional 881,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 12.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,616 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

