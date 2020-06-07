Bulwark (BWK) Price Hits $0.0156

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $232,789.15 and $434.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Bulwark is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Bulwark

