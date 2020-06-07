Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURCA opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. Burnham has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Burnham from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

