Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAL opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04. Caleres has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

