CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Market Cap of $888,856.50

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $888,856.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.