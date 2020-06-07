Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. National Securities raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,151.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,450 shares of company stock worth $399,179. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 385,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

