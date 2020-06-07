Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $15.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.86 million to $15.98 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $62.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.25 million to $63.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $67.97 million, with estimates ranging from $64.44 million to $72.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 385,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $274.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,450 shares of company stock valued at $399,179. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,804,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

