Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Capstar Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director Dennis Bottorff bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth $144,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 230,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth $549,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,097. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $228.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

