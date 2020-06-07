Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $42,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $98,774.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,685.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,463 shares of company stock valued at $622,045 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

