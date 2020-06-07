carVertical (CV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46,594.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $46,594.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.64 or 0.01991245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00178904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120573 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

