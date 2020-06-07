Cashaa 24 Hour Volume Hits $36,601.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $36,601.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.01999544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00179823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00121023 BTC.

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

