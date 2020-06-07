ChemoCentryx’s (CCXI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 474,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,153. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 2.08. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $215,643.12. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,755.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,913 shares of company stock worth $11,218,392. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.