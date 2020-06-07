Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.53. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHMG shares. TheStreet lowered Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,974.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Tomson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at $631,994.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,796 shares of company stock valued at $537,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 165,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

