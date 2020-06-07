Chronologic Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market cap of $127,828.17 and $252.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.01998327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00179776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00121198 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,234,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,314 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

