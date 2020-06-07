CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $35.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIT. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,142. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Insiders acquired a total of 71,850 shares of company stock worth $999,533 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after buying an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CIT Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CIT Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,538,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CIT Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 831,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in CIT Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,665,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

