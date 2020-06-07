Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $9,683,687. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.57. 2,880,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,665. Clorox has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

