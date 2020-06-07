CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.02 Million

Analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post $35.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.83 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $35.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $151.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $153.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.93 million, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $176.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

CCNE traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 66,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $313.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,906.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $220,361. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

