Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.86.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.22. 141,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,532. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coherent will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 342.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

