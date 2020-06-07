Comparing Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -880.41% -94.77% -73.27% American Electric Power 12.08% 10.15% 2.68%

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $630,000.00 7.11 -$12.25 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.72 $1.92 billion $4.24 20.17

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 1 4 13 0 2.67

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $95.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Ocean Power Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,664 railcars, 468 barges, 9 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.