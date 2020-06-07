Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.04. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.09 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,374. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

