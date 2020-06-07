Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. 372,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Audia sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $305,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,915. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

