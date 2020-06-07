Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00030969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $574.90 million and $121.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,760.29 or 1.00259754 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001135 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00076357 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

