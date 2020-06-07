Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.35.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,721 shares of company stock valued at $32,934,997 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 466,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,173,000. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 244,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.94. 1,319,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.08. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -148.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

