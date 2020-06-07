Covesting (COV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Covesting has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $65,562.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covesting has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.01986605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00178562 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00119849 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

