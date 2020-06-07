Cream (CRM) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Cream has a total market cap of $25,465.92 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00802264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030990 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025453 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00176578 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00165865 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

